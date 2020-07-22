Lexar 128GB Professional 1000x SDXC Class 10 UHS-II Memory Card 2-Pack Bundle with Microfiber Cloth



Price: $68.95

(as of Jul 22,2020 02:49:44 UTC – Details)



Quickly capture and transfer high-quality photos and 1080p full-HD, 3D, and 4K video. Lexar Professional 1000x SD UHS-II cards let you quickly capture and transfer high-quality photos and 1080p full-HD, 3D, and 4K video, with a read transfer speed up to 1000x (150MB/s). The cards leverage UHS-II technology (UHS Speed Class 3 (U3)) for high-speed performance. This dramatically accelerates workflow from start to finish, so you can save time and get back to the business of photography. Improve capture, transfer, and workflow High-speed performance you can trust. Whether youre a professional photographer, videographer, or enthusiast, Lexar Professional 1000x SD UHS-II cards provide performance you can trust. These high-speed cards leverage UHS-II technology (UHS Speed Class 3 (U3)) and provide a read transfer speed up to 1000x (150MB/s) when used with an SD UHS-II reader. For versatility, the cards also work with UHS-I devices at UHS-I speeds, and theyre backwards compatible with older cameras and readers, performing at Class 10 speeds when used with non-UHS devices. Shoot high-quality images and 1080p full-HD, 3D, and 4K video. Using a DSLR, HD camcorder, or 3D camera, youll be able to leverage the latest photo and video features available for shooting high-quality images and stunning 1080p full-HD, 3D, and 4K video. Capture extended lengths of video with high-capacity options With growing HD, 3D, and 4K. Includes TheImagingWorld Microfiber Cleaning Cloth

LEXAR AUTHORIZED DEALER With FULL Warranty

LEXAR 128GB Professional 1000x SDXC Class 10 UHS-II Memory Card 2-Pack Bundle

FORM FACTOR: SDXC UHS-II Memory Card. STORAGE CAPACITY: 128 GB.

SPEED RATING: UHS Class 3 / Class10 – 1000x.

INCLUDES: TheImagingWorld Micro Fiber Cleaning Cloth