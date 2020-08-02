Lewis rockets up Memphis leaderboard By Reuters

3/3 ©Reuters OPGA: WGC – FedExSt Jude Invitational – Final Round



(Reuters) – An electrifying efficiency from Tom Lewis assisted the Englishman to rise up the leaderboard in early play on Sunday at the WGC FedEx (NYSE:-RRB-St Jude Invitational.

After carding a nine-under par 61 on Saturday, Lewis shot 5 birdies on the front 9 to move within one stroke of leader Brendon Todd at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

Lewis, who has actually not ended up in the top 10 given that the PGA Tour returned from coronavirus hiatus in June, put himself in contention for the title after sinking a 28- foot putt for a birdie on the 9 hole.

Todd, who won 2 PGA Tour titles on successive starts last November, appeared to have actually lost a few of his edge on Sunday, with a tidy however typical early efficiency that had him at even par through 7.

An Byeong- hun, who was simply one stroke back from the lead heading into Sunday’s action, had a hard time in early play, shooting 2 bogeys on the very first 5 holes.