‘Lewis has all the attributes for Liverpool’ – Baraclough urges Norwich star to snap up Anfield opportunity

The Northern Ireland coach would enjoy to see the appealing left-back sign up with the Premier League champs, even if he might not see routine video game time

Jamal Lewis has “got all the attributes” to form part of a Premier League title-winning team at Liverpool, states Ian Baraclough, with the Northern Ireland manager advising among his charges to snap up the opportunity to head for Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp remains in the market for another left-back throughout the summer season transfer window.

Andy Robertson is the undeniable very first option to fill that function for the Reds, however there is little depth beyond him because position on Merseyside.

Liverpool’s search for an ideal back-up is stated to have actually led them towards Lewis, who took in 32 looks for Norwich throughout the 2019-20 project and formerly assisted them to promo out of the Championship.

The Carrow Road academy graduate is simply 22 years of age, with a lot of capacity to unlock in his video game, however he currently has 100 competitive trips at club level to his name and 12 global caps.

Baraclough thinks the child might be a wise addition for Liverpool and would remain in favour of a relocation being made if it indicated Lewis seeing less football that he has end up being accustomed to.

The Northern Ireland manager informed The Irish News: “I’ve spoken to 2 or 3 …