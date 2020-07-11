Lewis Hamilton wants Fernando Alonso, and Sebastian Vettel, in F1







Lewis Hamilton has welcomed the get back of Fernando Alonso to Formula 1, but also insists he wants Sebastian Vettel to retain his put on the grid in 2021 to “keep the world champions” in the game.

Hamilton and Vettel, who have 10 titles between them, and Kimi Raikkonen are currently the sole champions driving in F1 but Alonso, winner in 2005 and 2006, will undoubtedly be back in next year with Renault, after two seasons away.

Hamilton and Alonso were combative as team-mates back at McLaren in 2007 but have enjoyed a respectful relationship since, and asked if that he welcomed the Spaniard’s get back, Hamilton said: “Why would I perhaps not?

“Ultimately, I think the more top drivers we now have, the better it really is for the game. I’ve perhaps not spoken to him and so i don’t know his reasons, but congratulations to him.”

2:04 Christian Horner confirms that Red Bull will not be taking Sebastian Vettel as a driver for 2021. Christian Horner confirms that Red Bull will not be taking Sebastian Vettel as a driver for 2021.

Although Hamilton is anticipated to sign a fresh contract at Mercedes, the continuing future of the other champions on next year’s grid is less certain – particularly Vettel who will be leaving Ferrari at the end of the season.

Vettel’s options appear limited. He had talks with Renault before Alonso signed while former team Red Bull have previously given him a “definite no”.

But Hamilton believes the four-time champion features a lot more to supply in F1.

“If Seb was to stop before his time I think that would be a shame, I think he’s got a lot more to give to the sport and a lot more to achieve,” said Hamilton, who overtook Vettel’s trophy haul in 2018.

“It’s exactly about making sure we now have as many top drivers as you possibly can, so we should keep the world champions.

“Seb is a world champion, Fernando is a world champion, and I think that’s only good for the sport.”

9:24 Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul speaks at length to Craig Slater about their signing of Fernando Alonso for 2021 – and what they are expecting. Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul speaks at length to Craig Slater about their signing of Fernando Alonso for 2021 – and what they are expecting.

But Hamilton also admitted that ultimately the game would continue steadily to progress even without the champions on the grid.

“I don’t believe Formula 1 was confused [when Alonso left],” he added. “If you look at the drivers that have stepped out the past few years I don’t think Formula 1 has lost anything, I think it has continued to grow in a positive direction.”

Hamilton: Alonso experience will be ‘bonus’ for Renault

Alonso, who left the game in 2018 after four frustrating years back at McLaren, turns 39 later this month and will undoubtedly be 41 if he sees out both years of his initial Renault contract.

Raikkonen is currently the oldest driver on the grid, aged 40.

“I would imagine there is pros and cons [on being experienced],” said Hamilton, 35. “Experience counts for a whole lot and particularly if you’re doing work for a team like Renault, who like every team are pushing to develop and move forwards and evolve, experience will help the team move in the right direction. That will surely be a bonus for them.

“I don’t know what it’s want to be 40 yet and so i don’t know concerning the physical challenges.

“Michael [Schumacher] came here [Mercedes] and I do believe was physically great at that age so I haven’t any doubts Fernando can be in great shape and the bonus for me personally is that I was the second-oldest, and now I’m likely to be the third-oldest!”

The new Formula 1 season is underway in dramatic style on Sky Sports F1 and continues this week with the second race at the Red Bull Ring – the Styrian GP. Find out more & subscribe.