Lewis Hamilton urges more F1 anti-racism action after ’embarrassing’ Hungarian GP ceremony







Lewis Hamilton has said Formula 1’s authorities, teams and drivers need to “do so much more” in the fight against racism and inequality, after pre-race scenes at the Hungarian GP the six-time champion labelled “embarrassing”.

For the second successive weekend, the gathering of F1’s drivers in an anti-racism demonstration has been criticised for being disjointed and not presenting a united front in the sport’s messaging.

Not every one of the 20 drivers again found its way to time ahead of the Hungarian national anthem while, as is becoming common place since the season began in Austria a fortnight ago, not all of these present took a knee.

In an interview with Sky Sports F1 after the race, Hamilton said of F1’s organisers: “They need to do a better job. It was such a rush. I was getting out of the car, running over, and quickly taking the knee.”

8:13 Lewis Hamilton says F1’s pre-race anti-racism display felt “rushed” and says the sport should do more to provide the drivers more time for you to show their support Lewis Hamilton says F1’s pre-race anti-racism display felt “rushed” and says the sport should do more to provide the drivers more time for you to show their support

Hamilton also criticised Romain Grosjean, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association which all 20 drivers are members of, and said he would be contacting F1 to request the drivers to get more time for you to show their support.

The Mercedes driver has since elaborated on his thoughts – and issued a robust rebuke of several aspects of the sport.

In a post on Instagram on Sunday night, Hamilton said: “Today I raced for everybody out there who’s pushing to create positive change and fight inequality, however, sadly, as a sport we have to do so much more.

“It is embarrassing that numerous teams haven’t made any public commitment to diversity or that individuals couldn’t precisely find time for you to make a symbolic gesture to get ending racism before the race.

“Today felt rushed and massively lacked organisation and effort, which in turn dilutes the message and makes it seem like there was something more important. It doesn’t matter if you stand or kneel, but we should be showing the world that F1 is united in its commitment to equality and inclusivity.”

F1 and the FIA have recently both recently reaffirmed their commitment to ending world wide racism, while also improving diversity and equality within the sport. F1 launched We Race As One and a new task force prior to the season, with further detail behind the long-term programme set to be announced soon.

Hamilton demands more ‘leadership’ and communication

Hamilton’s post added: “F1 and the FIA need to do more. There is no quick fix for racial inequality, but it is certainly something that we can’t just acknowledge once and then move on. We have to stay focussed, keep highlighting the problem and hold those with the power accountable.”

Speaking after the race, the Mercedes driver suggested the sport’s leaders had a need to give clear direction for others to check out on how to show a more united front.

“It’s lacking leadership and ultimately we perform in a sport, there needs to be leadership from the top,” said Hamilton. “They need to come out with ‘hey, this is what we are going to do guys and we want you all to be a part of it’ and currently there is none of that.”

0:44 Watch the scenes ahead of the Hungarian GP when 16 drivers gathered ahead of the national anthem Watch the scenes before the Hungarian GP when 16 drivers gathered before the national anthem

Hamilton said that he would speak to FIA president Jean Todt on the matter in the forthcoming days.

“I will get in touch with Formula 1 this week. I will speak to Jean because no one else is doing go do it, particularly,” added the Mercedes driver. “But there are a few drivers who have got in touch with me and are like ‘hey, I wish to be a part of this – so what can I do?’ which is fantastic.

“My dream is that by the end of the year we know and understand things better, we all stand united, and the whole of Formula 1 is on top of it.”

The Mercedes driver, who said at the previous race that he had to encourage some drivers about the need for continuing to take a knee, added: “There definitely is inadequate support for this. From a drivers’ viewpoint, many people appear to be of the opinion that they’ve done it once and are maybe not going to try it again. I do not know their known reasons for that opinion.

“We are all members of the GPDA and the GPDA is run by three people. Two who are really for it and support of it and something that is some of those that will not think it’s important to keep on with.

“Then Formula 1, they did an OK job I would say at the first race. It’s not good enough in terms of what you see in other sports, but still it was a step forwards. Then it’s almost like it’s gone off the agenda after that.”

Hamilton added: “We haven’t made any progress. We have said things and there has been statements released and we’ve made gestures, such as kneeling, but we’ve not changed anything aside from perhaps a number of our awareness.

“I am absolutely encouraged by our team, those within Formula 1 who’re [asking] ‘what else can we do more, can we do better?’ and I do believe it’s about communication. “