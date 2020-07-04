Lewis Hamilton under investigation over yellow flags at Austian GP

Hamilton summoned to stewards over two alleged track infringements throughout qualifying – including failing continually to slow for yellow flags for Bottas incident on final laps
Last Updated: 04/07/20 5:44pm
Lewis Hamilton’s second put on the Austrian GP grid could be under threat with the Mercedes driver under investigation after qualifying.
The Mercedes driver was summoned to the stewards on two counts on Saturday night – allegedly failing to slow for yellow flags on his final lap after polesitter Valtteri Bottas went off the track, as well as running wide off the circuit early in the day in Q3 at Turn 10.
It may be the alleged yellow-flag infringement which could cause Hamilton problems with regards to his grid penalty if found guilty.
In a statement stewards said Hamilton have been called for “allegedly failing to slow for yellow flags between turns 5 and 7 (marshalling sectors 9 and 10) at 15:59, alleged breach of Appendix H, Art. 2.5.5.1.b”.
More to follow…