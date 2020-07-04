Lewis Hamilton under investigation over yellow flags at Austian GP



















1:13



Lewis Hamilton finished 0.012s adrift of Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas at the Austrian GP qualifying.

Lewis Hamilton finished 0.012s adrift of Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas at the Austrian GP qualifying.

Lewis Hamilton’s second put on the Austrian GP grid could be under threat with the Mercedes driver under investigation after qualifying.

The Mercedes driver was summoned to the stewards on two counts on Saturday night – allegedly failing to slow for yellow flags on his final lap after polesitter Valtteri Bottas went off the track, as well as running wide off the circuit early in the day in Q3 at Turn 10.

It may be the alleged yellow-flag infringement which could cause Hamilton problems with regards to his grid penalty if found guilty.

1:07 Valtteri Bottas beat Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton to the very first pole position of F1’s delayed season despite a spin on his last lap. Valtteri Bottas beat Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton to the first pole position of F1’s delayed season despite a spin on his last lap.

In a statement stewards said Hamilton have been called for “allegedly failing to slow for yellow flags between turns 5 and 7 (marshalling sectors 9 and 10) at 15:59, alleged breach of Appendix H, Art. 2.5.5.1.b”.

More to follow…