Lewis Hamilton tops 2020 sporting rich list – Armenian News

Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton has been named Britain’s wealthiest sports activities star within the 2020 Sunday Times Rich List.

The 35-year-previous’s wealth elevated by £37m prior to now 12 months to £224m, making him the wealthiest sportsperson within the list’s 32-year historical past, in line with BBC Sport.

Golfer Rory McIlroy – price £170m – was the one different sports activities star in the primary list of Britain’s 1,000 richest individuals.

Sport dominated the Young Rich List with 18 of the 50 locations.

Boxer Anthony Joshua is the one non-footballer on the list, made up of these aged 30 or beneath.

The 30-year-previous is price £107m with Real Madrid and Wales ahead Gareth Bale – additionally 30 – the one sportsperson forward of him.