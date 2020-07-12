Lewis Hamilton: The big Formula 1 records on his radar in 2020







Lewis Hamilton’s first pole position of the brand new F1 season has given him the right chance to precisely ignite his challenge with this year’s world championship in Sunday’s Styrian GP.

The scintillating performance means Hamilton has extended his own record tallies for pole positions (89) and front-row starts (146).

But there are several even bigger landmarks potentially on the horizon for the six-time world champion this season…

Most world titles

Michael Schumacher – 7

Lewis Hamilton – 6

The big one. Sixteen years after Michael Schumacher claimed the final drivers’ title of his career, Lewis Hamilton can draw level with the German great by the end with this season.

Hamilton won his first title aged 23 with McLaren in 2008 and it has gone on to add five in the final six seasons with Mercedes – like the last three in succession. But he could be already playing catch-up in this year’s standings after team-mate Valtteri Bottas won the opening round.

1:21 Lewis Hamilton mastered the wet weather in qualifying in order to complete 1.2 seconds away from the field in Austria Lewis Hamilton mastered the wet weather in qualifying to finish 1.2 seconds clear of the field in Austria

Most race wins

Michael Schumacher – 91

Lewis Hamilton – 84

In a normal season of 20-odd races, this could be considered a formality for Hamilton to achieve in 2020 by recent history. Now seven wins to equal, eight wins to surpass, is a little trickier in a season where there may possibly only be 15 grands prix at best – with one round completed without a win for the Englishman already.

Nonetheless, Hamilton has won 51 per cent of the races since the start of 2014 so that he could still take the general record by December.

Most podiums

Michael Schumacher – 155

Lewis Hamilton – 151

This record still appears certain to fall Hamilton’s way this season – maybe even inside the condensed campaign’s first two months.

The Mercedes driver has secured 17 podiums each year in four of the final five seasons to race up to Schumacher’s tally.

Most points finishes

Michael Schumacher – 221

Lewis Hamilton – 214

Kimi Raikkonen – 213

If you discount the likelihood that Kimi Raikkonen will achieve nine points finishes in an Alfa Romeo before Hamilton manages eight in a Mercedes, then it’ll be the latter that surpasses Schumacher’s tally first prior to the season is going.

Hamilton’s fourth place at 2020’s Austria season-opener, in fact, means he could be on a brand new record run of 34 consecutive points finishes, dating back to to July 2018. Should he carry on that immaculate sequence, then Hamilton would break the points record at the brand new Tuscan GP in Mugello on September 13.