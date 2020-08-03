Lewis Hamilton survives ‘heart-in-the-mouth’ finish to win British Grand Prix

The disorderly end implied Bottas dropped from 2nd to 11 th, while Hamilton, whose tire difficulty began the last lap, hung on to cross the line 5 seconds ahead of a chasing Max Verstappen.

Bottas’ late concerns implied Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished the podium.

It was Hamilton’s 3rd successive triumph following a postponed start to the season amidst the coronavirus pandemic and sees him move 30 points clear at the top of the champion.

“The last few laps I started to back off and then down the straight (the tire) just deflated,” Hamilton stated after the race.

” I simply saw the shape shift a bit which was certainly a heart-in-the-mouth type of sensation … I was simply hoping and attempting to get it round and not be too sluggish.

” I almost didn’t get round the last 2 corners however there you go, we did it and I truly owe it to the group.

“I’ve definitely never experienced anything like that on a last lap. My heart definitely nearly stopped.”

Hamilton, Bottas and Verstappen had actually inhabited the front 3 positions on the grid and were untouched for much of the race prior to the late drama.

Had Verstappen not pitted prior to the last lap, he would likely have actually taken the win fromHamilton “It’s lucky and unlucky,” stated …