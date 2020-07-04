Lewis Hamilton stays second on Austrian GP grid after investigation



















Lewis Hamilton finished 0.012s adrift of Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas at the Austrian GP qualifying.

Lewis Hamilton’s second place on the Austrian GP grid stands after that he was cleared in a post-qualifying investigation over yellow flags.

The six-time champion was summoned to the stewards on two counts on Saturday night – allegedly failing to slow for yellow flags on his final lap after polesitter Valtteri Bottas went off the track, and in addition running wide off the circuit earlier in the day in Q3 at Turn 10.

It was the so-called yellow-flag infringement that could have caused Hamilton problems with regards to a grid penalty if he was found guilty, but stewards have ruled no further action was required.

“The driver mentioned that he passed a green light panel in turn 5,” read a statement. “The video footage confirmed that there have been yellow flags and green light panels at the same time and therefore conflicting signals were shown to the driver. Taking this into account, the stewards decide to take no further action.”

Hamilton was found guilty of one other offence – running off the track on his opening lap of Q3 – and it has duly had that 1:03.061 lap time deleted. But as the world champion later went quicker on his final effort – 1:02.951 – his P2 position behind Bottas stands on Sunday’s grid.

1:52 Watch as Valtteri Bottas runs over gravel on the ultimate lap of qualifying yet still manages to hang on to Austrian GP pole. Watch as Valtteri Bottas runs over gravel on the ultimate lap of qualifying yet still manages to hang on to Austrian GP pole.

Speaking after qualifying, Hamilton had said that he couldn’t see yellow flags caused by Bottas running wide and onto the gravel.

“Not that I saw, no,” the Englishman said when asked if there were yellow flags.

“I came round the corner, got on the power and I thought that Valtteri had perhaps gone wide and then return on further up the street. So I was taking care of the gravel on the track and the car on the track, but there is nothing there so I continued.

“Then I saw going into Turn Six, that Valtteri was much further to the left. So it happened pretty quick and it was a pretty big puff of dust.”

1:07 Valtteri Bottas beat Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton to the very first pole position of F1’s delayed season despite a spin on his last lap. Valtteri Bottas beat Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton to the first pole position of F1’s delayed season despite a spin on his last lap.

Hamilton was penalised after qualifying eventually year’s Austrian GP, when he found a three-place grid demotion for blocking Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Raikkonen.

Max Verstappen qualified third in Saturday session for Red Bull, with Lando Norris a career-best fourth for McLaren.

