Lewis Hamilton speaks on how Formula 1 can drive change



















3:18



Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton speaks to Sky Sports F1’s Martin Brundle about diversity within the game. See more from the interview throughout our Austrian GP coverage.

Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton speaks to Sky Sports F1’s Martin Brundle about diversity within the sport. See more from the interview during the course of our Austrian GP coverage.

Lewis Hamilton believes Formula 1 all together can unite to drive change and make the game more diverse and inclusive for the future.

F1’s six-time world champion has been a powerful and leading voice in recent weeks calling for an end to racism and discrimination around the globe, while also challenging the game he competes in to be inclusive.

In order to help drive change in the long-term, Hamilton has launched a study project in his own name – The Hamilton Commission – while his Mercedes team are running black cars in the 2020 season in a powerful statement of their own intent to advertise diversity and inclusion.

F1’s season-opening weekend also represents people launch of the sport’s new We Race As One initiative.

On the sport’s return at the Austrian GP, Hamilton spoke to Sky Sports F1’s Martin Brundle in his first sit-down TELEVISION interview considering that the Australian GP was cancelled in March.

The full, wide-ranging interview will air throughout Sky Sports F1’s coverage of the Austrian GP weekend – including our Diversity in Motorsport programme at 1pm on Saturday ahead of qualifying.

Hamilton has discussed racist abuse he suffered when that he was a young child in karting and asked if he’d also ever experienced racism inside F1, Hamilton said: “I have. I won’t discuss which that experience was, but I’ve, particularly in the last phases of my career here.

“I would say during the last years I haven’t, it isn’t something that I particularly see.

“What I do see though is very much indeed like when I was at school. I’d head to school as 1,500 kids and I was one of maybe five or six black kids and you also feel quite alone. The feeling that you are led to perhaps not feel like you particularly match society.

“When you walk into the paddock of Formula 1 there might be a couple of other people of colour in this whole paddock, in every the teams. This is nothing new for me: it has been the case just how it has been since i have got to Formula 1, since i have started karting.

“It’s been something I’ve been talking to Toto [Wolff] about, really wanting to improve diversity within our team and it’s great that he has been so open to listening and not sort of fighting right back, because a large amount of people do take offence to it or feel just like you’re being targeted.

“But it’s not about that, it’s about working together, moving forwards, being understanding and trying to improve.”

0:53 Six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton says his criticism of the sport’s ‘silence’ on racial injustice and not enough diversity wasn’t aimed at his fellow drivers. Six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton says his criticism of the sport’s ‘silence’ on racial injustice and not enough diversity wasn’t aimed at his fellow drivers.

Asked if however take a knee at a race this year, “I’ve perhaps not spoken to the other drivers. During this time around the question has been asked in my experience and, honestly, it’s not been something that has been on the top of my mind.

“I’ve not come here this weekend with a determined mind frame to go and kneel before the race. So, I really don’t know, you’ll see on Sunday whether I decide to do that and whether I feel it’s appropriate. But I hope that we are all united one way or another. I’m sure the drivers will speak before the race so we are kind of aligned.”

Calling on all areas of the sport to complete more, Hamilton added that “there’s so many opportunities out there and we need to make it more open and more accessible.”

The Formula 1 season begins on Friday on Sky Sports F1 with the Austrian GP. Sunday’s race starts at 2.10pm. Find out more & subscribe.