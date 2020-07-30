Lewis Hamilton ‘so encouraged’ by anti-racism talks before British GP



















Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton believes Silverstone won’t be the exact same without fans at the British Grand Prix this weekend, and opens up about anti-racism talks.

Lewis Hamilton says he has been “so encouraged” by talks with Formula 1 bosses and drivers since criticising the sport’s leadership and unity in the fight against racism, and believes there will be pre-race gestures of support through the 2020 season.

A passionate Hamilton voiced his displeasure about F1’s anti-racism demonstrations at the Hungarian GP, that has been the second successive race where no display was organised in the schedule, with many drivers failing to ensure it is to a “rushed” gathering in time.

The six-time world champion – comparing F1’s efforts to other sports’ united taking of the knee and show of support – called the Hungary scenes “embarrassing”, said the activity “lacked leadership”, and that he will be contacting various personnel to handle the issues.

Speaking prior to the British GP, Hamilton unmasked he has had “really good conversations” with GPDA chairman Alex Wurz, GPDA director and Haas driver Romain Grosjean – who Hamilton criticised in Budapest – FIA president Jean Todt, as well as F1 chiefs Chase Carey and Ross Brawn.

Hamilton believes F1 will now be “united”, and a pre-race anti-racism display has been organised because of this weekend’s British GP – although not all drivers are anticipated to kneel.

“Honestly, I was so encouraged,” Hamilton told Sky Sports F1 about his talks.

“[I was] really just reiterating that we are in fact in this together and we’ve got to work together. So let’s do this, let’s communicate better. So much is being conducted and sometimes communication may be the issue.

“[We’ve got to] continue steadily to educate one another and help each other so we can comprehend.”

Hamilton 'impressed' with Grosjean

Hamilton ‘impressed’ with Grosjean

Hamilton was speaking after Grosjean explained that the two drivers had cleared the air, after Hamilton said in Hungary that Grosjean did not want to keep on the anti-racism demonstrations.

Grosjean insisted he only said that to provide a voice for other drivers as a GPDA director, and he was probably “wrong”.

“I’ve heard Romain’s really positive comments already today and we’ll be working in this battle together,” said Hamilton. “I see really positive steps forward but it’s going to take work, we still have to continue to stay on it.”

He expanded in the press conference: “I had been impressed with your conversation a while later and his approach to our conversation. He originally reached out if you ask me to talk after the last race and we had a fantastic conversation.

What will F1 do moving forward?

“Ultimately it absolutely was quite informative for both of us and we learnt that we do have more in common than we perhaps think. He’s clearly a caring person.

“To hear that he’s said that [he was wrong], it’s not possible for anybody to admit that. That’s a fantastic first step.

“The simple truth is that when we got off the phone I knew we were united and we are going to be working towards the exact same common goal. That’s what all of us need to do. Open up our minds. Don’t put our barriers up and be defensive.

“Acknowledging there’s an issue is sometimes the first step and then how can we work towards making it better.”



What will F1 do moving forward?

Hamilton also said that much of his conversations centered on what F1 is going to do in the combat inequality moving forwards, after claiming following a last race that the activity hadn’t “made any progress” – even though F1 say increasing diversity and inclusion is a “clear priority”.

Hamilton believes you will have pre-race demonstrations throughout a condensed 2020 season.

“I’ve spent time speaking to Alex, I spoke to Jean, so we’re all united,” Hamilton stated. “I spoke to Chase and Ross, had fantastic conversations using them to understand what they’re planning and what they want to do moving forwards and simply to make sure that they know we are all on the same team here.

“Things like giving us a bit of more time at the beginning of the race so we could show how united we have been as an activity, because other sports did a better job of consistently doing that.

“They’ve been really open-minded and I actually do think that it requires to continue through the year. I really believe at the moment that’s what we are going to continue to do.

“I think there is some pushback from some teams maybe, but again it’s a work in progress to have us all together, and I do believe it’s moving in the right direction.”

