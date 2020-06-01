Lewis Hamilton slams ‘white-dominated’ F1 for silence over George Floyd death

World champion Lewis Hamilton criticised the “biggest of stars” in “white-dominated” Formula One for failing to talk out in opposition to racism as protests erupted across the United States.

The Mercedes driver warned “I know who you are and I see you” as he accused his fellow drivers of “staying silent” after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man throughout his arrest in Minneapolis.

The videotaped incident has triggered unrest in a number of cities and led to an outpouring of condemnation from high athletes together with Michael Jordan and Serena Williams.

“I see those of you who are staying silent, some of you the biggest of stars yet you stay silent in the midst of injustice,” Hamilton wrote on Instagram.

“Not an indication from anyone in my business, which in fact is a white-dominated sport. I’m one of many solely individuals of color there but I stand alone.

“I would have thought by now you would see why this happens and say something about it but you can’t stand alongside us. Just know I know who you are and I see you.”

Hamilton, the six-time world champion, mentioned he supported solely peaceable protesters, not those that had looted shops and set fireplace to buildings.