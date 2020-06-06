Lewis Hamilton says he was ‘bullied and beaten’ so bad for being black it left ‘negative psychological effects that can’t be measured’

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he was “bullied and beaten” as a toddler as a consequence of being black, leaving “negative psychological effects that cannot be measured”.

The six-time Formula One champion, who has been extensively praised for his vocal stance in opposition to racial inequality, added that he needed to be taught karate as a toddler to defend himself in fights and says the “painful memories” nonetheless present a part of the gas that drives his racing profession.

Earlier this week, Hamilton referred to as out his fellow drivers for their silence as protests over racial injustice erupted throughout the US following the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in handcuffs, by a white police officer.





“I’ve been reading every day to try to stay on top of everything that’s been happening in our fight against racism, and it’s brought back so many painful memories from my childhood,” Hamilton wrote on Instagram. “Vivid reminiscences of the challenges I confronted after I was a child, as I’m certain lots of you who’ve skilled racism or some kind of discrimination have confronted.

“I’ve spoken so little about my private experiences as a result of I was taught to maintain it in, don’t present weak spot, kill them with love and beat them on the monitor. But when it was away from the monitor, I was bullied, overwhelmed and the one manner I might battle this was to be taught to defend myself, so I went to karate. The unfavorable psychological effects can not be measured.





“This is why I drive the way in which I do, it is way deeper than simply doing a sport, I’m nonetheless preventing. Thank God I had my father, a powerful black determine who I might look as much as, that I knew understood and would stand by my aspect it doesn’t matter what. Not all of us have that however we have to stand along with those that might not have that hero to lean on and defend them. We should unite!

“I have wondered why 2020 seemed so doomed from the start but I’m starting to believe that 2020 may just be the most important year of our lives, where we can finally start to change the systemic and social oppression of minorities. We just want to live, have the same chances at education, at life and not have to fear walking down the street, or going to school, or walking into a store whatever it may be. We deserve this as much as anyone. Equality is paramount to our future, we cannot stop fighting this fight, I for one, will never give up!”