Lewis Hamilton reveals his Williams ‘dream’ as he reacts to family F1 exit







Lewis Hamilton stated he utilized to “dream” of driving for Williams while Sebastian Vettel remembered fond memories of the group’s previous splendors, as F1’s multi world champs responded to the Grove clothing’s huge news at the Italian GP.

It was verified on Thursday the Williams family would leave the group established by Sir Frank Williams more than 40 years earlier after this weekend’s race – following the current takeover by United States financial investment company, Dorilton Capital.

Both Sir Frank, 78, and child Claire, who took control of day-to- day control of the group when ending up being deputy group primary underneath her daddy in 2013, will abandon their functions at one of the sport’s most renowned and effective stables – although the Williams name will still remain in usage.

Mercedes chauffeur Hamilton led homages to Williams, …