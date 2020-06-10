Lewis Hamilton returns to F1 Testing; praises global anti-racism response







Lewis Hamilton has made his first on-track look since pre-season testing in February on the second and last day of Mercedes’ Silverstone check.

The six-time champion, again within the UK in preparation for the beginning of the delayed F1 season subsequent month, was reunited with the W09 automotive he gained the 2018 championship with as Mercedes proceed to work with F1’s new well being and security protocols.

Hamilton has posted passionately in assist of the Black Lives Matter motion over the previous week and stated on Tuesday night time he appreciated “the positive steps that have been taken so far” – though there was “still so much change to come” all over the world.

“These past few weeks, we’ve seen the world open its eyes to the realities of racism today. People all over the world have united, and are using their voices and platforms in the fight for racial equality, and against police brutality and white supremacy,” wrote the 35-year-old.

Hamilton, who has backed peaceable protests and the removing of racist symbols, added: “More and extra, we’re seeing folks wanting to find out about black historical past.

“This is only the beginning and there is still so much change to come.”

Hamilton again on observe forward of delayed season

As was the case for team-mate Valtteri Bottas on Tuesday, Hamilton is making his first on-track look because the last day of pre-season testing on February 29.

0:39 Watch footage from Silverstone as Valtteri Bottas put Mercedes again on observe for the primary time since February and new distancing and security protocols. Watch footage from Silverstone as Valtteri Bottas put Mercedes again on observe for the primary time since February and new distancing and security protocols.

Mercedes are utilizing their two-year-old automotive for the Silverstone check, as they work with F1’s new well being and security protocols to fight COVID-19 – which embody face masks, social distancing the place doable, and hand sanitising.

Hamilton will begin the defence of his world title and start the seek for a record-equalling seventh in Austria on July 3-5, stay solely on Sky Sports.

