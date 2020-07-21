Lewis Hamilton responds to Mario Andretti, Sir Jackie Stewart comments: ‘Just disappointing’







Lewis Hamilton says he could be disappointed with the recent comments created by Mario Andretti and Sir Jackie Stewart after it had been claimed he’d become a “militant” and that there was not a “big problem” with diversity in Formula 1.

Hamilton is a huge vocal and prominent campaigner against racism since the death of American George Floyd in May, while he’s also launched a commission to encourage more diversity in F1, in which he could be the only black driver. F1 have setup their own We Race As One initiative.

The six-time champion has also shown his support in 2020’s opening three races. Hamilton performed the Black Power salute together with his Mercedes car and on top of the podium after winning the Styrian GP, while he’s taken the knee prior to each race, urging drivers that have stood to join him.

But speaking before last weekend’s Hungarian GP, motorsport legend Andretti was quoted as telling Chilean newspaper El Mercurio: “I have plenty of respect for Lewis, but why develop into a militant? He’s always been accepted and he is earned everybody’s respect.

“I think the whole point of this is pretentious. I feel that way. And it’s creating a problem that doesn’t exist.”

Hamilton’s Instagram posts reacting to Andretti and Stewart’s comments

Hamilton responded to the comments on social media, saying that he has always had respect for Andretti, who’s famously an F1 and multi IndyCar champion, but calling on the American to “educate himself”.

“This is disappointing but unfortunately a reality that some of the older generation who still have a voice today cannot get out of their own way and acknowledge there is a problem,” Hamilton wrote on an Instagram story.

“Again, this is plain ignorance but that will not stop me from continuing to push for change. It is never too late to learn and I hope that this man who I’ve always had respect for can take the time to educate himself.”

3:52 Lewis Hamilton said the pre-race scenes at the Hungarian GP were ’embarrassing’, and it has called on F1’s authorities to do ‘much more’ in the fight racism and inequality Lewis Hamilton said the pre-race scenes at the Hungarian GP were ’embarrassing’, and has called on F1’s authorities to do ‘much more’ in the fight against racism and inequality

Stewart, meanwhile, denied there is a major racism issue in F1.

“I think Lewis has been a great example to lots of people,” the Scottish three-time F1 champion said on Good Morning Britain the other day. “He’s quite vocal about these elements, I don’t believe there’s as big an issue as there could seem.

“There is not any resistance for change if someone is clever and good at what they do. They will undoubtedly be accepted in Formula 1.

In his following Instagram post, Hamilton wrote: “Again, another one. Just disappointing.”

Hamilton and Andretti on the US GP podium in 2012

In exactly the same interview, Andretti also said that the investigation right into a ‘noose’ present in black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace garage – that has been eventually discovered to be described as a door-pull – “became bigger than it should be” and that he wished “politics didn’t get mixed up with sport”.

He proceeded to discuss Mercedes changing their livery from the most common silver in 2020.

“Painting the car black, I don’t know what good it will do,” that he added.

“I’ve met drivers from different backgrounds, races, and I’ve always welcomed them with open arms. In motor racing it doesn’t matter what colour you are; you have to earn your place with results, and that’s the same for everyone.”

Hamilton has said F1’s authorities, teams and drivers need to “do so much more” in the fight against racism and inequality – and called for more “leadership” on the matter – after pre-race scenes at the Hungarian GP that he labelled “embarrassing”.