Lewis Hamilton ‘overcome with rage’ at George Floyd death





Lewis Hamilton says he has lost control of his feelings during a 'dark' week

Lewis Hamilton says he’s “overcome with rage” following the death of George Floyd in America, and has urged all people to talk up on behalf of the Black Lives Matter motion.

Floyd, an unarmed black man, died on May 25 after white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for greater than eight minutes as Floyd repeatedly advised him “I can’t breathe”.

His death has sparked mass protests throughout the United States, with tensions persevering with to extend on Monday as President Donald Trump had peaceable protesters pushed away from the White House to allow him to “stage a photo op” at a church.

Six-time Formula 1 world champion Hamilton was posting as a part of #BlackoutTuesday, an enormous social media protest that’s going down all over the world.

"This past week has been so dark," Hamilton wrote. "I've failed to hold back my emotions. I've felt so much anger, sadness and disbelief in what my eyes have seen.

“I’m fully overcome with rage at the sight of such blatant disregard for the lives of our folks. The injustice that we’re seeing our brothers and sisters face everywhere in the world time and time once more is disgusting, and MUST cease.

“So many individuals appear shocked, however to us sadly, it isn’t stunning. Those of us who’re black, brown or in between, see it day-after-day and shouldn’t must really feel as if we had been born responsible, do not belong, or worry for our lives based mostly on the color of our pores and skin.

“Will Smith said it best, racism is not getting worse, it’s being filmed. Only now that the world is so well equipped with cameras has this issue been able to come to light in such a big way.

“It is just when there are riots and screams for justice that the powers that be collapse and do one thing, however by then it’s far too late and never sufficient has been finished. It took a whole lot of hundreds of peoples complaints and buildings to burn earlier than officers reacted and determined to arrest Derek Chauvin for homicide, and that’s unhappy.

“Unfortunately, America is not the only place where racism lives and we continue to fail as humans when we cannot stand up for what is right. Please do not sit in silence, no matter the colour of your skin. Black Lives Matter.”

Hamilton’s phrases come a day after he criticised the F1 group for its silence following Floyd’s death and the following protests.

After the Briton’s publish on Monday, a number of of his fellow drivers – together with Charles Leclerc, George Russell, Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo – took to social media to point out their help.