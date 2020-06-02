Lewis Hamilton ‘overcome with rage’ at George Floyd death

Last Updated: 02/06/20 7:11pm
Lewis Hamilton says he’s “overcome with rage” following the death of George Floyd in America, and has urged all people to talk up on behalf of the Black Lives Matter motion.
Floyd, an unarmed black man, died on May 25 after white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for greater than eight minutes as Floyd repeatedly advised him “I can’t breathe”.
His death has sparked mass protests throughout the United States, with tensions persevering with to extend on Monday as President Donald Trump had peaceable protesters pushed away from the White House to allow him to “stage a photo op” at a church.
Six-time Formula 1 world champion Hamilton was posting as a part of #BlackoutTuesday, an enormous social media protest that’s going down all over the world.
View this post on Instagram
This past week has been so dark. I have failed to keep hold of my emotions. I have felt so much anger, sadness and disbelief in what my eyes have seen. I am completely overcome with rage at the sight of such blatant disregard for the lives of our people. The injustice that we are seeing our brothers and sisters face all over the world time and time again is disgusting, and MUST stop. So many people seem surprised, but to us unfortunately, it is not surprising. Those of us who are black, brown or in between, see it everyday and should not have to feel as though we were born guilty, don’t belong, or fear for our lives based on the colour of our skin. Will Smith said it best, racism is not getting worse, it’s being filmed. Only now that the world is so well equipped with cameras has this issue been able to come to light in such a big way. It is only when there are riots and screams for justice that the powers that be cave in and do something, but by then it is far too late and not enough has been done. It took hundreds of thousands of peoples complaints and buildings to burn before officials reacted and decided to arrest Derek Chauvin for murder, and that is sad. Unfortunately, America is not the only place where racism lives and we continue to fail as humans when we cannot stand up for what is right. Please do not sit in silence, no matter the colour of your skin. Black Lives Matter. #blackouttuesday ✊🏽
Hamilton’s phrases come a day after he criticised the F1 group for its silence following Floyd’s death and the following protests.
After the Briton’s publish on Monday, a number of of his fellow drivers – together with Charles Leclerc, George Russell, Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo – took to social media to point out their help.