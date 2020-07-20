Lewis Hamilton on closing down Michael Schumacher’s F1 wins record







Lewis Hamilton took another step towards Michael Schumacher’s biggest Formula 1 records with victory in the Hungarian GP – and admitted he still found it surreal he was getting so close.

An 86th race win – just five from Schumacher’s tally of 91 victories – and a 153rd podium appearance – just two away from that record – were the statistical headlines from dominant performance at the Hungarian GP, as Hamilton took the title lead for the very first time in 2020 in his quest for a record-matching seventh drivers’ championship.

Hamilton eighth win at the Hungaroring also equalled Schumacher’s record feat for victories at the exact same circuit, set at Magny-Cours in France back in 2006.

In a season when Hamilton could get to be the most successful F1 driver of all time, the Mercedes driver admitted following the race: “It’s odd for me personally because From the being on the other side of the television watching Michael and now I’m in it and getting nearer to the amount of wins he has.

1:45 Watch as Lewis Hamilton crossed the line to claim his 86th Grand Prix career victory. Watch as Lewis Hamilton crossed the line to claim his 86th Grand Prix career victory.

“And I’m like ‘jeez, I’ve won a lot and I’ve still not won as much as Michael’ and it reminds me of the dominance and the excellence that he showed for so long. I can understand the position he was in. I can understand the pressures he was in. It’s pretty remarkable.”

And “remarkable” was also the term used to spell it out Hamilton by his former Mercedes boss Ross Brawn, who applauded the Briton’s unwavering ability to focus on his two stated aims for 2020 – fighting for the F1 championship and equal rights.

“Perhaps what has impressed me most is that while a lesser driver would likely get distracted by the other important issues Lewis throws himself behind, such passions only seem to motivate the Briton even more,” said Brawn, F1’s managing director of motorsport, in his post-race column for the sport’s official website.

“He has been at the forefront of the push for greater diversity and inclusion in this sport. He believes in this essential cause and is doing everything in his power to create change. And alongside that, he is performing at the peak of his ability, week in, week out, during his day job. He is a remarkable individual.”

3:52 Lewis Hamilton said the pre-race scenes at the Hungarian GP were ’embarrassing’, and it has called on F1’s authorities to do ‘much more’ in the fight racism and inequality. Lewis Hamilton said the pre-race scenes at the Hungarian GP were ’embarrassing’, and has called on F1’s authorities to accomplish ‘much more’ in the fight against racism and inequality.

Hamilton’s determination and focus was perhaps most useful underlined in Sunday’s race when that he took the choice of a so-called ‘free’ pit stop for fresh tyres with four laps to go in pursuit of the bonus point for the fastest lap.

Although his 27-second lead over Max Verstappen at the time meant he had an acceptable gap to help make the stop and rejoin in the lead, there was still some risk associated with the extra stop if anything went wrong with Mercedes’ service.

0:54 Watch replays of a dramatic race come from the Hungarian GP. Watch replays of a dramatic race start in the Hungarian GP.

But as Hamilton explained: “I know what it’s like to lose a world championship by one point [at McLaren in 2007] and I’m not quitting any unless I have to. We have experienced it before, I understand from experience how to manage it and never take an excessive amount of risk that I lose everything, and I trust implicitly the team with regards to their calls and the pit-stop crew.

“I think it absolutely was the right choice at the conclusion of your day.”

Next stop for Formula 1: Silverstone! Watch the British GP, the initial of two consecutive races at the famous circuit, live on Sky Sports F1 on July 31-August 2.