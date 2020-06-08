Lewis Hamilton: Karun Chandhok backs F1 star’s anti-racism posts



















Sky F1’s Martin Brundle and Karun Chandhok discuss Lewis Hamilton’s comments on diversity with Simon Lazenby on the F1 Show, agreeing the sport’s six-time champion was directly to speak out

Sky F1 pundit Karun Chandhok says Lewis Hamilton is “absolutely right” to utilize his platform to speak out about racism and diversity.

Hamilton, F1’s six-time champion and only black driver, has verbal on social media marketing throughout the Black Lives Matter movement, criticising his sport for its “silence” last week before further posts on protests in the United States and United Kingdom, while also revealing the racist abuse that he suffered as a child.

His efforts have been praised by his team Mercedes and Brawn, Hamilton’s former boss and today F1’s managing director of motorsports.

Chandhok, 1 of 2 Indian drivers to have competed in Formula 1, has additionally backed Hamilton.

“I think he was absolutely right to go to the forefront and say things publicly,” said Chandhok on the F1 Show. “But I also think he was right to call out all of those other paddock and the rest of the sport.

“I spoke with a number of people within the sport who felt it had been a bit unfair because they did not believe these were racist and thought that he was making generalisations – but I believe they missed the point.

“Lewis’ point seemed to be that it is not enough to be non-racist, he’s calling for people within the sport to be earnestly anti-racist. He was right.

"Lewis' point seemed to be that it is not enough to be non-racist, he's calling for people within the sport to be earnestly anti-racist. He was right.

“Those, like drivers, that have a lot of followers on social media marketing, need to be earnestly speaking as much as raise knowing of racial biases which do exist and also to make the wider world look for signs in every day life.

“Ross mentioned on our show that Lewis is an excellent ambassador for the sport, something I agree with, and I thought this was another clear sign of that.”

Martin Brundle, discussing the comments along side Chandhok and Simon Lazenby on Monday’s show, stated that he was “proud” of Hamilton for using his platform to speak out.

“He’s earned the right – through talent, through adversity, hard work, personal risk, and winning six world championships in Formula 1 – to stand up and say the things that he said,” said Brundle.

“I’m proud of him and pleased that he did, and I support him in every way.”

He added: “I first met Lewis when I handed him a trophy when he was 12 or 13 years old.

“I’ve never thought of him as a black driver. He’s Lewis. We revere him as one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all-time, if not heading to be the greatest. He’s a hero worshipped in our world.”

Karun on grassroots and personal F1 experiences

Chandhok, who drove for Hispania and Lotus in F1, also agreed with the sport’s push for more diversity at grassroots after Brawn told Sky F1 numerous initiatives have now been set up to offer greater opportunities for all.

“I think Ross hit the nail on the head, it has to come from the grassroots level,” added Chandhok. “I think he is definitely on the right path, with regards to starting at karting and F1 at schools.

“This is a generational shift that’s needed. Our kids, hopefully, will grow up in a society and a world where people are more conscious of racial biases and are thinking about it, picking up the small signs. I think that’s really important.”

Speaking about his personal experience within the sport, Chandhok said: “I think to begin with, everyone’s life experience differs. I did not grow up as a black teenager karting in Europe in the 1990s like Lewis did so I have no idea what which was like: I will only talk about myself.

“I never felt like I was treated differently by teams or drivers I competed against in wheel-to-wheel battle, by the teams I drove for, or by the five broadcasters I’ve worked with in F1.

“That said, there have been a few occasions through the years at race tracks where people who have no idea me 2nd guess or question my right to be there. There have been security guards checking my pass more than another person’s, or searching through my bag significantly more than others’. It’s hard to place into exact words, but there’s a tone or a look you get that’s hard to explain unless you’ve felt it.

“These are an unfortunate section of subconscious biases that exist in society overall – I believe of the few occasions when I’ve been waiting to pick up my spouse at the train station and a white person has tried to obtain in the back of the vehicle because they assumed I was a taxi driver.

“I’m not saying that person is racist and they probably don’t think they’re racist, but these are the subconscious biases that exist and I hope that by people like Lewis highlighting it, the world thinks about it a bit more.”