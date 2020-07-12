Lewis Hamilton joined in taking a knee by other drivers at Styrian GP







Lewis Hamilton was joined in taking a knee by many his fellow drivers in front of F1’s 2nd race of the season at the Styrian GP, with some drivers again opting to stand.

As at last week’s Austrian GP, all 20 drivers again wore T-shirts featuring the words ‘End Racism’, with Hamilton’s also saying ‘Black Lives Matter’ on leading, amid the sport’s continued stand against all type of discrimination.

Of the 16 drivers who were shown at leading of the grid for a short gathering prior to the Austrian national anthem, 11 took a knee along with Hamilton with four standing.

But the lack of a collective knee among the drivers is again likely to stir debate for the second week-end running.

The F1 drivers each explained to Sky F1 on Thursday why they did, or didn’t, decide to simply take a knee at last Sunday’s Austrian GP. Six drivers stood then, along with 14 kneeling, last week.

“I think as an image, yes, I agree it doesn’t look so good with some standing and some kneeling. But the important thing for me is when it comes to what they have to say about ending racism, they all agree,” mentioned Sky F1‘s Jenson Button.

6th:49 Formula 1’s drivers gave their particular views on the reason why they did or even didn’t consider a knee as a stand in opposition to racism before the start of the Austrian GP Formula 1’s drivers gave their particular views on the reason why they did or even didn’t consider a knee as a stand in opposition to racism before the start of the Austrian GP

“We as Formula 1 need to be pro-active in pushing forward in ending racism and We Race As One. It can’t go quiet – we need to mention it every race. And we can’t just be mentioning it, we need to be proactive in making change.”

Speaking to Sky F1 about Friday, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff mentioned the taking of a knee must not be made into a polarising problem within F1.

“We have to be non-judgemental. Nobody from the drivers is a racist,” said Wolff.

“Everybody wants to combat inequality and so i think it must be completely available to every car owner how they illustrate their deal with racism.

More than a label on a car ✊ This will be a dedication to deal with racism and everything forms of elegance where we come across it. We possess a massive opportunity that people can and may use to suggest for alter. Join all of us on this objective and help help to make a variation. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/rEokwDcoYn — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) July 12, 2020

“For us as a team, we have a black car but that is just the beginning of the story. We want to continue with activities and a real programme to increase the minorities within our team.”