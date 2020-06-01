Lewis Hamilton hits out at F1 for ‘silence’ over George Floyd death





Lewis Hamilton feels as if he ‘stands alone’ in a ‘white-dominated’ sport

Lewis Hamilton has criticised the Formula 1 group for “staying silent” after the death of American George Floyd, with the six-time champion saying he’s “one of the only people of colour yet I stand alone”.

Floyd was an unarmed black man who died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for greater than eight minutes as Floyd advised them “I can’t breathe”.

His death has sparked mass protests throughout the United States, with governors in a number of states calling in National Guard troops in an try to keep up order.

Several sports activities stars have known as for motion to be taken, together with England winger Jadon Sancho, who revealed a message calling for “justice” for Floyd after scoring for Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

Hamilton, the primary and solely black F1 world champion, has criticised others within the sport for failing to talk up on the difficulty.

“I see those of you who are staying silent, some of you the biggest of stars yet you stay silent in the midst of injustice,” the Mercedes driver wrote on Instagram.

“Not an indication from anyone in my business which after all is a white-dominated sport. I’m one of many solely individuals of color there but I stand alone.

“I would have thought by now you would see why this happens and say something about it but you can’t stand alongside us. Just know I know who you are and I see you.”

In a second put up, Hamilton added: “I do not stand with those looting and burning buildings but those who are protesting peacefully. There can be no peace until our so called leaders make change.”

F1 drivers: ‘Racism must be met with motion’

Since Hamilton’s put up, quite a few F1 drivers have posted on social media.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc wrote: “To be completely honest, I felt out of place and uncomfortable sharing my thoughts on social media about the whole situation and this is why I haven’t express myself earlier than today. And I was completely wrong.

“I still struggle to find the words to describe the atrocity of some videos I’ve seen on the internet. Racism needs to be met with actions, not silence. Please be actively participating, engaging and encouraging others to spread awareness. It is our responsibilities to speak out against injustice. Don’t remain silent. I stand #BlackLivesMatters.”

Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo, who will cross to McLaren at the tip of the season, mentioned Floyd’s death was “a disgrace” and known as for unity towards racism.

“Racism is toxic and needs to be addressed not with violence or silence but with unity and action,” the Australian wrote on Instagram.

McLaren driver Lando Norris shared a #blacklivesmatter petition on his social media accounts:

Sergio Perez has additionally been sharing movies of assist on his Twitter.

Canadian Nicholas Latifi, who is because of drive for Williams this season, mentioned on Twitter, “This has to stop #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd.”