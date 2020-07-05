Lewis Hamilton handed late grid penalty as Austrian GP ruling overturned



















Lewis Hamilton has been handed a three-place grid penalty in Austria, as Red Bull are creating on the leading row of the grid!

Lewis Hamilton has been given a late three-place grid penalty for the Austrian GP after stewards overturned their decision on Saturday night about yellow flags in the wake of a protest from Red Bull.

Hamilton now starts fifth, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen promoted to the front row along with Valtteri Bottas.

“Following a petition to review decision 33 taken after Qualifying, the Stewards acknowledged that the on-board footage of car 44 represents a significant new element (see decision 41) that had not been available to the Stewards in the hearing on Saturday and therefore reviewed the case,” read a statement.

“The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 44 (Lewis Hamilton) and the team representative and also have reviewed the brand new video evidence and telemetry evidence.

“The new video footage obviously shows that a yellow light panel was flashing on the left side of the track in turn 5.

“A green light panel was flashing by the end of marshalling sector 9. Taking into consideration these facts, the Stewards determine that decision 33 will be reversed and all these penalty will be imposed.”

