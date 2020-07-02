Lewis Hamilton: Formula One’s voice and conscience

“He was quite shy, but he and his father had an exceptional rapport with each other, and they just got down and did the job better than anybody else and it stood out even in those days. He went from class to class, from strength to strength, and I think it’s easy to be flippant and say he was a future world champion at eight years old, but you could see he had standout talent that’s for sure.”

The 35-year-old has long been the facial skin of F1, his domination of the game and heart-on-sleeve personality has made him arguably probably the most recognizable British sportsman on earth, but in the previous couple of months particularly, as one of British sport’s leading voices supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, Hamilton is becoming, says Richards, the sport’s conscience, too.

No world champion in F1 history has used his stature like Hamilton, the sport’s first and only Black world champion in its 70-year history. While three-time world champion Jackie Stewart campaigned to create F1 a safer sport, none have stood against injustice and tried to greatly help sweep down the walls of oppression.

Earlier this month, the Briton said that he was “completely overcome with rage” at the sight of George Floyd’s death and called out the rest of the F1 grid, and the sport it self, for remaining silent.

F1 has come under intense pressure from Hamilton to reform and, finally, appears to be listening.

In what Hamilton has called an “important statement,” Mercedes unmasked an all-black car because of this season in solidarity with Black Lives Matter. The halos of both cars will feature the call to “End Racism,” while Toto Wolff, the team principal, unmasked that Mercedes would review its recruitment policy.

The last few months epitomizes how recently Hamilton has, in Richards’ words, “become his own person.”

“He’s come out of his shell. He’s expressed his opinions very eloquently and he’s not afraid to stand up for his own beliefs,” says Richards, whose own organization has said in a statement it is committed to “making a positive contribution to wider society.”

Hamilton, a vegan who has contributed back-up vocals on a Christina Aguilera song, has opinions and interests far from the sport and champions many subjects near to his heart, from the environment and fashion to music. Sometimes, specially when moralizing on the environment, he’s got come under criticism for the perceived hypocrisy of once running a private jet and competing in a gas-guzzling sport.

Willy T. Ribbs, the initial Black driver to test an F1 car and compete in Indy 500, describes Hamilton as “the band leader.”

“He’s broadened the sport world wide to individuals of color [and] will be anointed as the greatest of all time in the long run,” Ribbs, who failed to have the resources or backers to achieve F1, tells CNN’s Amanda Davies.

Across Mercedes, only 3% of the workforce fit in with minority ethnic groups, while just 12% of employees are women, says the business. Hamilton might have blown off the doors when that he made his grand prix debut in 2007, but he remains the sole Black driver on the grid. This is just a sport where in fact the wheels of change turn painfully slowly and, as Hamilton himself has said, “the institutional barriers that have kept F1 highly exclusive persist.”

Perhaps it was not too much of a surprise then, that when recently asked by CNN Sport whether F1 must have done more to address the matter of diversity and inclusion, the sport’s former supremo Bernie Ecclestone said: “I don’t think anyone bothered about it before.”

In the same interview, Ecclestone said, “Black people are often more racist than White people,” comments F1 condemned and Hamilton described as “sad and disappointing.”

“It makes complete sense to me now that nothing was said or done to make our sport more diverse or to address the racial abuse I received throughout my career,” wrote Hamilton in an Instagram post.

Last year Wolff told an assembled media before a grand prix that Hamilton carried permanent scars from the racist abuse that he experienced in karting. “If as a child, you have had to overcome abuse and discrimination, on one side it makes you a stronger personality. But on the other it also leaves scars,” Wolff said.

In 2008, Hamilton suffered racist abuse in Spain throughout a test session at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona. Ten years later, referring to F1’s diversity, Hamilton said “nothing’s changed in the 11 years I’ve been here.”

The Briton’s own incredible story is an exemplory case of how notoriously difficult the game is to enter, mainly because of the financial costs involved.

His father, Anthony, juggled three jobs, re-mortgaged the family home and dipped into his life savings to keep his son in karting. Growing up initially in a council-owned house in Stevenage, a town 30 miles north of London, Hamilton’s life wasn’t one of privilege, though neither was it “the slums,” as he would once later describe his hometown.

The Hamiltons put everything at risk so that a prodigious talent could succeed.

As Hamilton’s younger half-brother, Nic, who has cerebral palsy and competes in the British Tour Car Championship, once told British newspaper the Daily Telegraph: “We would pile in the van, drive five hours to Scotland for a race, stay out of school because of it. It required huge dedication from everybody … And it was all to get Lewis where he is today.”

The race that defined a career

It was in Melbourne, 2007, that Hamilton announced his talent to the world, in a race that would define the rest of his career as that he displayed the boldness that he has become known.

For his first grand prix, Hamilton had qualified fourth. Heading into the 90-degree first corner, the novice found himself trapped inside by Robert Kubica. Backing off momentarily, he darted behind the Polish driver and took him externally, overtaking his teammate, two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, in the process, to maneuver to 2nd.

Maurice Hamilton, in Australia since the race for British newspaper The Observer, tells CNN Sport: “He did not stand on ceremony, he didn’t say ‘oh Fernando, you’re an experienced guy I’m just going to follow you and learn the ropes.’ At the initial corner of the first race, he drove around the beyond Alonso, coming round the corner, and Alonso couldn’t believe it, and neither could we.

“That was a sign that he had not just the ability to do that and not have the car spin off the road, but also the confidence to take him on, to say ‘no, I can be ahead of you, I don’t care who you are, I’m going to pass you,’ and he did and he just went on from there and just got better.”

Hamilton did not need time to find his feet, finishing championship runner-up in his debut season before becoming, in 2008, the youngest F1 world champion in history as that he secured the crown with a point in a dramatic season finale.

But it absolutely was after Hamilton surprisingly left McLaren, the only real F1 team he had known, to join Mercedes, a team re-establishing it self in the game, that he certainly became peerless, both on and off the track. Wolff has admitted that the pair have a pact, that as long as performances remain at the highest level on the track, Mercedes are happy for him pursue other interests.

Richards says: “In the first days, that he was a junior in karting, that he went in to the McLaren system, which I would dare say is notably suppressive of any individuality, so that he was very conformist in those times, very corporate, but in the previous couple of years, beneath the tutelage of Mercedes and Toto Wolff, he has become an individual […] and realizes the influence he has on people and is utilizing it very effortlessly.

“Those who try to suppress that notion that the driver is an individual and the driver is trying to be a corporate spokesman, they get it wrong in my view, and we’re learning that from the way that Lewis has developed and the profile he’s created, not just for himself but for the team and Mercedes Benz.”

Hamilton is undoubtedly the dominant driver of his generation.

He has got the better of outstanding talents such as for instance Sebastian Vettel and Alonso and, despite the rise of young drivers such as for instance Charles Leclerc, the Briton will still start the initial grand prix weekend of the year because the favorite never to only win on Sunday in Austria but, throughout the abbreviated season, secure the world title, too.

Over the years, Maurice Hamilton, who has recently written a biography on the late F1 great Niki Lauda, has witnessed a raw talent become the complete package, a confident driver who rarely makes mistakes.

“He’s been driving better than ever,” he says, “that’s brought this assured touch, because he’s that bit older, he’s older, and making fewer and fewer mistakes, which is the unmistakeable sign of a good champion.

“Lewis Hamilton and the Michael Schumachers of the world ‘ve got this inner ability, this gyroscope in their body that just gives them this innate sense of balance when they are driving a car and they make the car do exactly what they need it to complete.

“He’s then got the confidence to withstand pressure just because a lot of them [drivers] fall at that hurdle.

“He’s also honed the capacity to make the automobile work as that he wants it to, and that requires one to build a rapport with your engineers and the designer of the car. You talk to them at length about what you need from the automobile and the method that you make the automobile work … he is generally learned how to extract everything from the package he is got, the Mercedes, which really is a good car, but he is made probably the most of it.

“There was a time, four or five years ago, when he hadn’t quite got there and he was prone to doing the odd mistake under pressure, but he doesn’t do that now, it just doesn’t happen.”

Perhaps not universally loved — Hamilton’s occasional truculence and questions over tax have led to negative headlines through the years — he could be certainly admired. Hamilton is just a world star whose legacy is a chapter still being written.

“He will be regarded as a wonderful free spirit who came from a pretty humble background, whose dad held down three jobs just to pay for his son to go karting,” says Maurice Hamilton.

“He’ll be remembered for lots of reasons, you simply cannot deny the force of Lewis Hamilton.”

Richards adds: “We’re planning to see a many more of Lewis Hamilton after his career has finished.

“He’ll be an influence for a younger generation for many years to come and, I think, he realizes that now. I see well beyond his motorsport career he’ll be an influence, and a positive influence at that.”