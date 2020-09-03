Lewis Hamilton finds F1 engine modes saga “amusing”

From this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, the FIA has actually forbidden groups from utilizing any unique ‘celebration mode’ to enhance engine power for single laps in certifying.

Instead, groups will need to keep up constant modes throughout certifying and the race.

While the FIA mentioned that it was enforcing the restriction since it wished to be more positive about its policing of what groups depended on with engines, Hamilton stated he is captivated about politicking from other groups.

“I find it kind of amusing because the FIA said that it was so they could manage everyone’s useage of the engine or something like that,” described Hamilton ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

“And then Red Bull came and said: we were the ones just pushing for it. So it’s just completely different reasons why they did it.”

Hamilton and colleague Valtteri Bottas are both persuaded that, while the restriction will affect their group, they believe the distinction will be very little.

“I think naturally we lose a little bit,” includedHamilton “But it’s not the end of the day. So I think everyone potentially would lose something but maybe some more than others. And no one particularly knows I think.”

Bottas supported the view that the modification will maximize much better engine modes for the race, as the power systems would not be so jeopardized on dependability by needing to perform at complete …