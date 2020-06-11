Lewis Hamilton feeling ‘positive’ after F1 testing return







Lewis Hamilton admitted that he felt like he had never been far from the F1 track after a productive return to action at Silverstone.

F1’s six-time champion hadn’t driven any F1 car for 103 days due to the coronavirus pandemic but returned for the second and final day of Mercedes’ run out at Silverstone.

Using a two-year-old car, Mercedes used the test to allow Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, who tested on Tuesday, to obtain back up to date, and for the team to practice the newest health and safety protocols being introduced for F1’s return to action in Austria from July 3.

“Honestly it felt just great to be back in the car, a lot of fun,” said Hamilton in a Mercedes video.

“When you leave the garage the first time you obtain this buzz, and it does not matter exactly how many years you do it, it always feels new and fresh, that is great.

“Obviously that is an older car but it still felt fantastic. In general, we just got by way of a solid programme.

“Valtteri’s day was dry, my day started off wet, so quite a greasy Silverstone track. But obviously I grew up in this kind of weather here, so I’m used to it. I was still able to get a good feel of the car.”

Hamilton’s previous track running had can be found in Mercedes’ new 2020 car on the ultimate day of pre-season testing on February 28.

F1 then flew to Melbourne for what must have been the season-opening Australian GP, nevertheless the event was cancelled before first practice had happened.

“I didn’t feel like I’ve ever left the water, so that’s a positive,” said Hamilton, who will chase a seventh world title this year.

“I think every time you take a big break – I think it’s been 103 days or something – you always wonder whether you can still drive.”

