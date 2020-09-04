Lewis Hamilton: F1 champion opens up about loneliness

The six-time world champion published a psychological message on his social networks channels today, discussing the 2 really various sides of him– one being the “cut throat, hungry racer” individuals see on tv and the other being a male “figuring life out, day by day.”

He likewise stated he is having a hard time throughout the pandemic, with the bubble system embraced in the middle of sport’s reboot tough to deal with.

“You get lonely, you miss your friends and family, and with back-to-back race weeks it means there’s not much time for anything but work,” he wrote

“So I’m grateful for the ones closest to me assisting me to keep a balance, even if it’s simply thru [sic] text, phone or FaceTime.

"I guess what I'm trying to say is, it's never a bad thing to ask for help if you need it, or to tell somebody how you feel. Showing your vulnerable side doesn't make you weak, instead, I like to think of it as a chance to become stronger." The Mercedes chauffeur has actually won 5 of the 7 races given that the sport returned with a rescheduled calendar after lockdown and is presently in Monza for this weekend's Italian Grand Prix. When asked about his discuss loneliness and psychological health, Hamilton stated he was simply attempting to inform his fans the reality. " I believe as …

