Lewis Hamilton dominates to win Spanish GP and extend lead atop F1 standings

The Mercedes motorist never ever relinquished his position at the front of the pack, having actually begun on pole in Barcelona, to declare his 4th win of the season.

The win moves him to within 3 of Michael Schumacher’s all-time record of 91 and 37 points clear of Max Verstappen in the F1 2020 motorist’s champion standings.

Red Bull motorist Verstappen originated from 3rd in the beginning grid to surface 2nd– over 24 seconds behind Hamilton– having overtaken Valtteri Bottas who ended up third.

“I was in a daze out there,” Hamilton said after the triumph. “It felt truly great. It was a wonderful effort from the group.

“It was a surprise because we had that problem with the tires (at the last race), but we seem to have understood it. I didn’t even know it was the last lap I was so zoned in. I thought for a little bit about going for a one-stop strategy.” READ: Lewis Hamilton, Formula One’s voice and conscience Leading from start to surface Having won recently at Silverstone and with comparable temperature levels arranged, Verstappen was lots of people’s preferred to win inBarcelona “The track is very different so we don’t expect the same blistering issues but more degradation and more overheating. And I believe Red Bull masters those conditions very well,” Mercedes group employer Toto Wolff said on Saturday. “We’ve …

