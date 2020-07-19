Lewis Hamilton cruises to Hungarian GP win with Max Verstappen second after crash

The imperious victory, lapping arch-rival Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari on the way, was the 86th of his career and puts him firmly on course for a seventh world title at the end of a coronavirus-shortened season.

Dutchman Max Verstappen claimed a remarkable second place, recovering his composure after a pre-race accident saw him lose get a handle on of his Red Bull on a surface made treacherous by rain and crashing to the barriers.

Verstappen had been able to nurse his damaged car right back to the grid where his mechanics worked furiously to affect a repair and enable him to start.

A relieved Verstappen said over the team radio: “I just want to say incredible work, guys. Thank you so much.”

Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas completed the podium, hampered by way of a sorry start that saw him slip from second to sixth, and losing his lead in the title standings in the process, now trailing the six-time champion by five points. The changeable climate were the factor as Verstappen was left with a red face as well as came into play early in the third race of the summer season with cars coming in for early pit stops to change from intermediate to slicker tires in drying conditions. Hamilton quickly built a commanding lead and was never challenged, having time to take a supplementary pit stop near the end of the 70 laps to change to the quicker softer tire to set the fastest clapboard of the contest and state an extra stage. His eighth triumph at the Hungaroring sees him or her match the prior F1 document of Michael Schumacher, who else claimed 8-10 wins inside the French Grand Prix in Magny-Cours. Hamilton is additionally closing quick on Schumacher’s all-time document of 91 wins and the like is the brilliance of the Mercedes there will be several betting towards him attaining it this year. Behind the top about three, Lance Stroll took a great fourth for that improved Racing Point staff, with Verstappen’s teammate Alex Albon operating his approach through the industry for 6th place before Vettel inside the under executing Ferrari with Charles Leclerc enduring an unhappy time in 11th spot. Taking to typically the knee Before the contest, Hamilton, that has been blunt on concerns of racism in sports activity, took typically the knee for the Black Lives Matter campaign, within the Black Lives Matter tee shirt, jersey. However, as in the previous a couple of races within Austria, there was clearly a lack of unanimity among motorists in taking knee with some choosing not to make the touch. Hamilton, just fourth at the rear of Bottas inside the opener after receiving a charges, has billed back with two continuous and powerful victories. “I definitely feel round one was multiple different punches I perhaps was not ready for,” this individual said. “I refocused and the last two have been fantastic. We’ve been on point this whole weekend. Need to try and keep this up.” For Verstappen, who to fight to postpone Bottas around the last clapboard, second spot was an added bonus. “I was very happy with second, as I thought I was not going to race. So to be second is like a victory today.” The tournament now steps to Hamilton’s home program Silverstone inside a fortnight to get a series of a couple of races with the Spanish and Belgian GPs the sole others slated at the moment.

