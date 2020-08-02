Lewis Hamilton chasing British GP glory: Is Valtteri Bottas only threat?







Lewis Hamilton will be intending to break another Formula 1 record today at his house British GP, and the pole-sitter is primed for another head-to-head fight with team-mate Valtteri Bottas at the renowned Silverstone.

Although Sky F1’s Jenson Button is likewise not eliminating the “super-human” Max Verstappen, who will begin simply behind in a Red Bull which has actually looked a Mercedes- opposition in race trim.

For the 4th time in a row at the start of F1 2020, Mercedes squashed their competitors in certifying with Hamilton, while only 3 tenths ahead of Bottas on Saturday, over a 2nd faster than anybody else with a stonking lap.

The champion leader is going for a seventh British GP success on Sunday – and no chauffeur has actually ever won their house race more than 6 times.

That, and moving closer towards Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 wins, and 7 titles, might be the …