Lewis Hamilton and Rory McIlroy both feature in the latest edition of the Sunday Times Rich List





Lewis Hamilton, Rory McIlroy and Gareth Bale

Lewis Hamilton and Rory McIlroy have both made the latest edition of the Sunday Times Rich List.

And six-time Formula One world champion Hamilton is the most prosperous lively sports activities star in Rich List historical past with a £224m fortune, in response to the latest annual figures.

Hamilton’s wealth rose by £37m over the previous yr, because of a profitable ongoing contract with Mercedes, taking him previous the £200m mark boasted by footballer David Beckham at the time of his retirement in 2013.

Golfer McIlroy is the solely different sports activities star to make the predominant Rich List rankings, the four-time Major winner having seen his fortune rise by £32m to £170m on the again of a really profitable 2019 marketing campaign and a collection of sponsorship offers.

Paul Pogba’s £34m fortune earns him a excessive spot on sport’s Young Rich List

Gareth Bale has been enduring a considerably tough season at Real Madrid however nonetheless tops sport’s Young Rich List, together with his fortune rising £20m to £114m.

But not far behind is boxer Anthony Joshua, who noticed the largest particular person improve in wealth over the final 12 months, rising by £58m to £107m after his profitable world heavyweight title rematch win over Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua is the solely non-football participant to make the younger record high 20.

He is adopted, respectively, by Manchester United’s Paul Pogba (£34m), Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne (£34m) and Pogba’s United team-mate David De Gea (£28m).