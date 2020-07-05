Lewis Hamilton, Alex Albon react to dramatic collision at Austrian GP



















1:45



Lewis Hamilton was handed a five-second penalty with this collision with Alex Albon following the restart of a dramatic Austrian GP.

Lewis Hamilton believes his collision with Alex Albon in F1’s incredible season-opening Austrian GP was a “racing incident” despite finding a penalty, a view maybe not shared by the devastated Red Bull driver and his team.

Hamilton made connection with Albon towards the end of the action-packed race, following the youngster – who was on the charge in third on softer tyres compared to Mercedes carrying out a late Safety Car – appeared to get in front of the six-time world champion round the outside of Turn Five.

The dramatic crash had huge ramifications on both drivers’ races.

Hamilton was handed a 5s penalty which ultimately cost him a podium, with both Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris leapfrogging him.

While Albon went spinning and dropped way down the field, sooner or later retiring from an action-packed race that he believes that he could have won.

It’s the second amount of time in three races that Hamilton has been penalised for colliding with Albon, having shunted in to the Red Bull last year at Interlagos.

“[It was] a very unfortunate scenario with Alex,” Hamilton told Sky F1 after the Austrian GP. “I can’t believe we’ve get together again.

“It really felt like a racing incident but either way I’ll take whatever penalty they feel I deserve and move forwards.”

But Albon and Red Bull were significantly less than happy with the Mercedes star.

“I felt Brazil was a bit more 50/50, this one I felt like I did the move already and I was kind of already focused on Bottas in front,” said a visibly frustrated Albon. “It was so late for contact.

“There’s always a danger of overtaking on the exterior but I gave just as much space when i really could, I was right on the edge.

“I thought as long as I give him all the space I can give him, it’s up to him if he wants to crash or not.”

Red Bull boss Christian Horner, meanwhile, was adament that Albon had “got the job done” and insisted: “It was just a misjudgement from Lewis at the end of the day, and it would be good if he apologised for it.”

Hamilton vs Albon: Have your say

‘I could have won’: Hamilton, Albon on dramatic Austrian GP

Hamilton: “The race is done and I just feel just like moving forwards. It’s maybe not been a fantastic weekend for me personally. Yesterday was entirely my fault [qualifying grid penalty], it was a little odd for certain today to all of a sudden get yourself a penalty but that did not destabilise me.

“It just encouraged me to go out and drive as best as I could. I felt like I did. I had the pace to catch up with Valtteri and then, a really unfortunate scenario with Alex. I can’t believe we’ve come together again. It really felt like a racing incident but either way I’ll take whatever penalty they feel I deserve and move forwards.”

Albon: “I’m a bit fresh right now so I’ve got to be mindful what I say. It is what it is, but I really felt like I really could have won that race. Of course Mercedes had the outright pace today, but the guys did a fantastic job with strategy. As soon because it all played out it looked really strong for people. I knew they were on the hard tyres and the first five laps was when I was going to do the overtakes. I was confident, the vehicle was feeling good.

“I felt Brazil was a bit more 50/50, this one I felt like I did the move already and I was kinda already dedicated to Bottas in-front. It was so late for contact.

“There’s always a risk of overtaking on the outside but I gave as much space as I really could, I was right on the edge. I thought as long as I give him all the space I can give him, it’s up to him if he wants to crash or not.”

Asked if he wanted to speak to Hamilton, Albon said: “I’ll cool off and I’ll come back.”

Horner: “This sport could be pretty brutal sometimes plus it feels like today has been one of those days. Alex drove a great race, he did not deserve that. Five seconds doesn’t do anything for him. He could have won that race, we’ve strategically made the proper call, gone onto the soft tyres, he was in a powerful position.

“Twice in three races, you start to think he’s got something set for him! It was a really similar incident the other way round, Alex squeezed him but gave him enough space at the beginning of the race.”

Asked if Albon should have been more patient, Horner added: “You could say that, but he got the job done, the pass was made. What overtake is safe? Lewis was never going to wave him past. We had to use the grip advantage, and the grip was in the corners. He’d done that, and it was just a misjudgement from Lewis at the end of the day, and it would be good if he apologised for it.”