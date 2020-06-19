Lewis Cook on how Bournemouth survival, injury recovery and England hopes could be affected by lockdown break | Football News





Lewis Cook has was able to wrestle back again his Bournemouth starting place following a tough couple of years with injury

The Premier League break offers proved hard for many golf clubs and gamers. But Bournemouth’s Lewis Cook is expecting it can demonstrate a true blessing in cover.

The three-month break initially put everything all of us knew regarding the logistics regarding football in to the air. If we keep coming back, when? How? What occurs with the move window? Most of these queries have not desired considering inside living memory space. One query rarely requested was how footballers, just like susceptible to psychological struggles since the rest of the nation, would handle trading the most sociable work going for 3 months of comparable solitude.

Cook is utilized to means away from the activity, owing to a difficult time with injury over the past couple of years. A knees ligament break in December 2018 retained him to almost annually, two months after a good ankle trouble had place paid to many of their first Premier League strategy before he’d even busted into the Bournemouth first group. In practically four yrs at the Vitality Stadium, he’s started simply 48 Premier League video games.

Aside from getting a new penchant for growing plants during the lockdown, the 23-year-old may have in fact benefited coming from another forced break. It has proven a chance to, ideally, see away from any remains of their latest injury lay-off when and for those, and given an extra 12 months in order to stake the claim regarding Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 squad, today to be called in May 2021.

“I knew being by myself that I can deal with it,” Cook tells Sky Sports in front of Bournemouth’s very first game back again, against Crystal Palace, on Saturday night. “I’ve obtained my family in this article, my spouse, she’s managing me, the girl helps a great deal. People along with long-term accidents can go via long periods of time not necessarily being… You’re in and around the group, but you are not fully included.

“It prepared me personally for the lockdown, but I’m so joyful we’re practically fully delete word. It’s a large part of sports that you overlook, the badinage, persiflage side from it, having a good time, spending so much time on typically the pitch. We’re very fortunate to be kicking the ball close to every day.

“The pause in the season gave me a little bit of a chance to get my body to recover and make sure it’s 100 per cent, that’s another positive and I feel great now and raring to go. You go through a long period of being back, back playing, a stage where you can play, but there’s always that healing process going on for a while; over 12 months.”

Bournemouth may have the break arrived at a great time for these people too. Notoriously streaky recently seasons, Eddie Howe’s aspect were on a function of one level from 4 games, and eight failures from 12, before their particular season reached an unexpected stop. The unexpected loss of any kind of momentum – for better or worse – which will inevitably follow from such a long pause could prove welcome assistance, especially with the toughest run:in of any side in the division on paper.

Cook doesn’t see it that way, though. “We’ve all been in bad situations before,” he says. He’s right – Bournemouth’s up-and-down form has become almost a staple of their five years in the Premier League, and for every bad run you can be almost as certain a sharp upturn in form will stick to. It’s mainly a question of when.

“We don’t change too much,” he adds. “We’re a hard-working group, whatever happens, so I think we’re going to try our best to hit the ground running again and be fully prepared to give it our all.”

Speaking to Cook, you get a sense of how much he is itching to get back on the pitch, and to make sure Bournemouth finish the right side of the dotted line come the end of the extended season. Longer-term, that could have more impact for the one-cap England man than just Premier League survival.

Injury has more than played its part in his international career so far, and without it, he may well have enjoyed more than just the solitary England appearance, especially in a squad featuring this kind of transitional midfield across Gareth Southgate’s tenure to date. So an extra year to demonstrate himself before England’s next summer tournament must be in his thoughts?

Cook was handed his England debut by Gareth Southgate in a 1-1 draw with Italy ahead of typically the 2018 World Cup

“A lot of players will have that in the back of their mind,” he said. “But I always just think if you’re performing at your club level, that’s your main focus, make sure you’re performing there, performing well and that might be a consideration. A year push back might have helped a few players get the form to sneak in there.

“The midfield has changed quite a lot, but whoever’s been in there has been top quality and England have a lot of great midfielders, you see that in the clubs they play for and the performances they put in. If you’re going to get into the England team, it’s a tough ask.”

‘It’d be great to have Leeds inside the Premier League’

Even after four years in the Premier League some still remember Cook best for his northern roots with the Leeds United academy, emerging from a production line that has bred a number of Premier League players in recent years, and whose latest midfield protege, Kalvin Phillips, may end up challenging him for a spot in next summer’s England squad.

The boyhood Whites fan never got a chance to say a proper goodbye to his former club when he left in the summer of 2016, and he freely admits that every time a cup draw comes around he quietly hopes to see Bournemouth and Leeds drawn out of the hat together.

Cook left Leeds for the Premier League in 2016, two years after breaking into the club’s first team

He might not have to cross his fingers much longer, if the Championship leaders get the job done in the final nine games of the season.

“I don’t know what the reception would be like if I went back with Bournemouth, but I loved my time there so it’d be good to play them next season,” he said.

“When I was there, unfortunately, we didn’t get there but like I say, they’re playing great football right now and it looks like a great place to be with the fans really taking to the team.

“Hopefully they can get there, I’m sure they will with the football they’re playing which is top quality. When I have seen it, it’s been great to watch.

“I’ve spoken to a few of the lads that are still there, I think everyone knows, you can see even if you don’t know him (Marcelo Bielsa) like I don’t that he’s a great supervisor, he’s top, top. A lot of other managers say the same, the way he’s them playing is great and he must be doing something right.”

