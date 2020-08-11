‘Lewandowski is the best player in the world’ – Bayern striker is Messi’s ‘successor’, says Matthaus

The previous Allianz Arena favourite has actually compared the Polish frontman and the 6- time Ballon d’Or winner ahead of a big Champions League face-off

Robert Lewandowski is now the “best player in the world” ahead of Lionel Messi, according to Lothar Matthaus, who has actually explained the Bayern Munich striker as the Barcelona super star’s “successor”.

Lewandowski took his tally for the season to 53 in 44 video games after netting a double in Bayern’s 4- 1 win over Chelsea in the Champions League on Saturday.

The outcome at Allianz Arena saw Hansi Flick’s side development to the quarter- finals of the competitors 7- 1 on aggregate, with a heavyweight encounter versus Barcelona up next.

The Blaugrana beat Napoli 3- 1 to schedule their location in the last 8, with Messi getting the headings for a spectacular solo objective which saw him handle 5 protectors and choose himself up from the ground prior to curling the ball into the far corner of the internet.

The small Argentine is commonly thought about to be the biggest footballer in history, and he got a record- breaking 6th Ballon d’Or award in 2019 after another excellent year.

Messi has actually brought a disjointed Barca side as soon as again over the course of the present project, however Matthaus thinks Lewandowski has actually now surpassed the 33- year- old as the best in the company.

Ahead of …