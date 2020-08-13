‘Lewandowski is great, but he’s not Messi’ – Barca boss Setien ready for showdown with Bayern star

Two of world football’s leading lights will go head- to- head when their groups satisfy in the Champions League quarter- last on Friday

Robert Lewandowski is a great gamer, according to Barcelona boss Quique Setien– but he’s no Lionel Messi.

The set are set to go head- to- head when Barca play Bayern Munich in the quarter- finals of the Champions League on Friday.

Lewandowski is this season’s leading scorer in the Champions League and is taking pleasure in the most respected season of his profession to date, with a rarely- credible 53 objectives from 44 video games in all competitors.

Six- time Ballon d’Or winner Messi has actually had a naturally excellent project of his own on an individual note, with 31 objectives and 26 helps in 43 looks, though Barca lost out on the Spanish title to Real Madrid.

Ahead of Friday’s quarter- last, Setien explained his affection for Lewandowski– but he understands his own group is efficient in magic.

“Lewandowski is a great footballer, but he is not approximately [the level of]Leo That’s clear,” Setien stated in his pre- match interview.

“Now he is in a great moment. He has 13 goals in the Champions League and is very well assisted by his teammates, but we have already seen Leo the other day against Napoli. It’s good that we can enjoy these players.”

Despite Barca’s dependence on Messi, …