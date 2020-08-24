‘Levy blew his chance!’ – Van Gaal says Spurs missed opportunity to hire him before Pochettino

The supervisor says that he almost signed on at Tottenham before being encouraged to sign up with Manchester United

Louis van Gaal says he was extremely close to taking control of at Tottenham in 2014 as the Dutch supervisor exposed that he just wound up at Manchester United due to the fact that Daniel Levy “blew the chance” by waiting too long to deal him an agreement.

At the time, Van Gaal was nearing completion of his time handling his native Netherlands, while Tottenham were on the hunt for a brand-new coach following Tim Sherwood’s period.

The Dutch manager was greatly related to the task, with Van Gaal confessing that he consulted with Levy to go over the task and was open to the concept of signing up with Spurs.

However, as talks postponed, United can be found in with a deal to take control of as David Moyes’ follower.

In completion, Spurs’ hold-up permitted Man Utd to swoop for Van Gaal, although Tottenham wound up doing simply great as they employed Mauricio Pochettino that year.

“Daniel Levy flew into Holland with a private jet and came to my house, where we spoke for several hours,” Van Gaal informed FourFourTwo.

“He even remained on to view the Southampton-Spurs match later on that afternoon[which Spurs won 3-2] He requested my ideas about that video game, so that was a type of test also.

“When Levy desired to leave at night, I saw there were TELEVISION video cameras outside my home …