After the march in the streets of Yerevan, the resistance movement continues the rally in France Square.

RA Honored Actor Levon Sharafyan spoke at the rally from the USA via video link. He said that he could not be physically present in the square, but with his soul, heart and whole being he was with the resistance movement.

“I walk the streets of Yerevan with you, if necessary, I close those streets. I am with you everywhere, in Artsakh, Gyumri, Vanadzor and Syunik, and I will be with you until the person sitting in the Prime Minister’s chair resigns. Nicole, I know you’re listening to me. Now look what I’m telling you. For four years you have deceived this people, for four years you have deceived the proud citizen before whom you knelt. During the 44-day war, you gave the oven to 5-6 thousand young children. Their blood is on you. 14 thousand young people became disabled. Their blood is on you too.

You go to Yerablur in front of the camera, without shame, and desecrating the graves of those young children, you kneel, as if apologizing, but you still deceive those children, whom you gave the oven without a conscience. Nicole, you like to sign a capitulation, on November 9 you signed that disgraceful capitulation, today is May 9, the day of the liberation of Shushi, on this day it would be better for you to sign your capitulation and leave, not Armenia, you can not leave Armenia . You can not fly to Europe in disguise at night, especially to the United States, you have no place here either. I am proud of our young people. I will take your pain, I am proud of your fists, I am proud when I hear your broken voices, the future is yours. “You must build the future of Armenia, build Armenia, create a strong army and make Yerevan a paradise,” said the actor.

Nelli BABAYAN