Levon Kocharyan: We need to talk about groundbreaking work done by Artsakh State Defense Committee – Panorama

Levon Kocharyan, the boy of Armenia’s 2nd President Robert Kocharyan, on Saturday discussed the activity of the Artsakh State Defense Committee developed by his dad in 1992.

“On 15 August 1992, the State Defense Committee was established in Artsakh, presuming outright power and complete duty,” he stated in a Facebook post.

“It was formed at the recommendation of my dad, who headed the committee. It was at a time when majority of the area of the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region was under the opponent’s control.

“We can – and, of course, need to – talk about the groundbreaking work done by the State Defense Committee, but you should know that if we had lost Artsakh, everyone would have put the blame on the committee, in the person of its leader,” Levon worried.

The previous president’s boy likewise shared video from the August 15 conference in Artsakh.