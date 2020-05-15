Levon Aronian to participate in Magnus Carlson online tour – Panorama

Armenian Grandmaster Levon Aronian will participate in the second occasion of the Magnus Carlson Tour – an online competitors that begins on Tuesday. As reported earlier, Carlsen introduced a brand new $1m sequence of main online occasions in which he’ll compete, lasting all summer time with a ultimate in August.

Aronian didn’t participate in the primary Carlsen Tour – The Carlsen Invitational, the place the world champion defeated the US champion, Hikaru Nakamura, in a tense ultimate.

The video games of the second occasion will happen between May and August earlier than the tour culminates in a grand ultimate, which can happen between August 9-20.