Levon Aronian: Now I’m back to work and life – Panorama

Leading Armenian chess player Levon Aronian says now he could be “back to work and life” following a long absence from social media marketing.

“As many of you, I am getting used to be working remotely. It’s not ideal, but a lot of time can be saved,” the GM wrote on Facebook.

“Other news are – I cooked so much lately that I finally started making edible dishes (smile)!

“As usual listened to heaps of music, rediscovered some artists. Highly recommended in classical music – Maria Grinberg and Tatiana Nikolayeva and in vocal jazz – Andy Bey,” that he said.

“I’m mostly spending my days in Yerevan, sometimes I escape to nature with friends.

“Being unable to exercise due to quarantine is a bit annoying. So far, just doing dumbells and some basic things at home with Ponchik [dog].”

It makes Aronian’s first social media post after the tragic death of his wife Arianne Caoili in March.