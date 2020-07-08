Levi’s cuts 700 jobs due to falling sales – Armenian News

US jeans brand Levi Strauss is cutting 700 jobs, or just around 15% of its corporate staff, because it grapples with the downturn caused by the pandemic.

The firm, hit with a 62% fall in sales in its most recent quarter, said the reductions were necessary "given the uncertainties"

However, Levi’s said shoppers are returning as stores reopen, according to BBC News.

But the company warned that it expected sales to be “significantly adversely impacted” through the end of the year.

“There are still a lot of uncertainties,” said Levi’s leader Chip Bergh.

Levi’s, which re-listed on the usa stock exchange a year ago, has seen sales rise in recent years, as jeans regained popularity and the fad for loungewear faded.

But those trends were reversed in the lockdown months, as shoppers cut spending on clothing, especially pants.

Levi’s reported a loss of $364m (£290m) in the 90 days to 24 May, compared to a profit of $29m in exactly the same period last year.

Revenue dropped to $498m, compared to $1.3bn in the same period in 2019.