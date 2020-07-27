Levin slams Washington Post publisher over Reagan Foundation ‘conflict of interest’

“I campaigned for Ronald Reagan in 1976 and 1980. I worked in President Reagan’s administration for 8 years,” Levin– who operated in the Education and Interior departments under Reagan prior to ending up being chief of personnel to then-Attorney General Edwin Meese– composed on Facebook.

“I did not realize that Fred Ryan — who is now the publisher and CEO of the Washington Post — is also the chairman of the Reagan Library & Foundation board.”

Levin, who hosts “Life, Liberty & Levin” Sunday nights on Fox News Channel, went on to declare that what he called the Post’s “leftist agenda” disputes with Reagan’s “conservative legacy.”

“It also explains why the Washington Post ran a story about the Reagan Library objecting to President Trump’s use of the Reagan name for fundraising — that means Fred Ryan objected,” he stated.

Post political columnist Karen Tumulty composed in the story that Ryan “declined to offer a comment,” however did divulge his position at the Post.

Ryan himself served as Assistant to the President of the United States from 1982-1989, and as Reagan’s chief of personnel between 1989 and 1995 Ryan was significantly selected to be a pallbearer at Reagan’s 2004 funeral service, along with performer Merv Griffin and longtime Reagan advisor Michael Deaver.

Ryan was named publisher of the Post in 2014, one year after Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos purchased the paper through his investment firm, Nash Holdings.

The Reagan Foundation is possibly best understood for running the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., northwest of Los Angeles.

“The purpose of the Library is to enshrine President Reagan’s fabulous conservative legacy for all time,” Levin composed. “Consequently, I am appalled that Fred Ryan’s Washington Post and the Reagan Library, under Fred Ryan’s chairmanship, would pull this publicity stunt on President Trump.”

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“And I expect the thousands of Reagan alumni who worked for President Reagan share my concern.”

Levin then attended to Ryan straight, basically challenging him to choose whether to lead the Washington Post or the Reagan library’s board.

“[T] here’s a clear dispute,” he stated.

According to the Post, Reagan Foundation chief marketing officer Melissa Giller held a telephone call with the RNC recently, after which the committee chose to stop utilizing the late president’s similarity in accordance with the foundation’s dreams.

Giller included that the Reagan Foundation is continuing to study the matter, and has yet to choose whether to think about any possible legal option.