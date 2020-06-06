Leverkusen 2 – 4 Bay Munich

Bayern Munich moved to inside two wins of the Bundesliga title with an imperious 4-2 victory at Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Leverkusen have been with out talisman Kai Havertz as a result of damage however threatened to derail Bayern’s title cost when Lucas Alario poked the hosts forward inside 9 minutes – the primary objective Bayern had conceded away from house in eight hours of Bundesliga soccer.

But the early setback solely aggravated Bayern as they roared into an unassailable lead earlier than the break because of targets from Kingsley Coman, Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry.

Robert Lewandowski’s 30th Bundesliga objective of the season – his 44th in all competitions – put Bayern out of sight halfway by means of the second half and, excluding Florian Wirtz’s late comfort, it was a formality for Hansi Flick’s aspect from there.

Bayern’s 11th consecutive victory sees them lead RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund by 9 and 10 factors respectively with 5 video games remaining, whereas Leverkusen keep fifth after lacking the possibility to climb into the highest 4.

What’s subsequent?

Bayern host Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday at 5.30pm earlier than Bayer Leverkusen journey to Schalke on Sunday at 5pm.