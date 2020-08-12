Le’Veon Bell basically just called Jamal Adams a big fat liar

Le’Veon Bell called out previous colleague Jamal Adams for being untruthful.

Le’Veon Bell and Jamal Adams utilized to be brothers, and now they’re absolutely not.

Bell was less than delighted when Adams basically required his method off the New York Jets by requiring a trade. They were just colleagues for one season, as Bell came by to Gang Green in 2019 NFL complimentary company after investing the 2018 project out of football. Adams just played 3 years with the Jets prior to being traded to the Seattle Seahawks previously this summertime.

“It kind of looks like he forced his way out,”said Bell “I was talking to him and he was telling me he wasn’t going to force his way out …. I love playing with him. He’s a great teammate. I just — sometimes you don’t like how people handle things.”

What are we to make from Jamal Adams obviously lying to Le’Veon Bell?

The Jets have actually been a hot mess as a company for a long period of time. There are numerous reasons Gang Green have not smelled the AFC playoffs in a years. They hire glorified planners to be head coaches, they prepare awfully on days 2 and 3 and they pay too much for gamers plainly on the decrease in complimentary …