Levante rescue dramatic point in Valencia derby – La Liga round-up | Football News





Levante and Valencia shared the points on the return to La Liga action

Valencia were held to a 1-1 home draw by 10-man Levante in La Liga following the visitors levelled eight minutes into stoppage time with a VAR-awarded penalty on Friday.

Gonzalo Melero converted the last-gasp spot kick to cancel out Rodrigo’s opener, with Roger sent off for Levante in the 74th minute following a second booking.

Europe-chasing Valencia stay in seventh on 43 points from 28 games. The result left Levante in 12th with 34 points.

Carlos Fernandez (centre) scored the winning goal for Granada

Getafe‘s Champions League qualifying hopes took a knock while they resumed their La Liga campaign following a three-month hiatus with a 2-1 defeat behind closed doors at Granada.

David Timor’s first-half opener was cancelled out in the second half by Djene’s own goal following a blunder by goalkeeper David Soria, whose hands were again shaky as Carlos Fernandez struck the winner with 11 minutes left.

The result left Getafe in fifth place on 46 points from 28 games, level on points with fourth-placed Real Sociedad who play their game in hand in the home to Osasuna on Sunday. Granada moved up a location to eighth on 41 points.