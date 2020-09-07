LETTON Smart Watch for Android Phones iOS Phones Health and Fitness Smartwatch with Body Temperature Minitoring , Heart Rate Monitor Step Sleep Tracker, IP67 Waterproof for Women and Men



Price: $29.99

(as of Sep 07,2020 06:08:21 UTC – Details)



Specifications：

【One-click temperature measurement 】No need for complicated operation, wear it on your wrist .Turn on body temperature measurement.Your body temperature will continue to be displayed on the watch. Always pay attention to and protect your health.

【Multi-functional Smart Watch】Fitness tracker has heart rate and sleep monitor,pedometer while walking or running. This fitness watch also has date and 12/24H time display, Clock alarm, Multiple Interfaces Selection, Stopwatch, Breathing Training Mode ,Sedentary reminder, Timer, Find phone, Incoming call and SMS reminder, Message reminder ,Wrist Sense etc.

【Heart Rate Monitoring & Sleep Tracking】 Our Letscom smart watch can track your heart rate automatically in real time when exercising and resting. It also records your deep, light, and awake sleep patterns, and can wake you up with silent vibration alarms.

【Long Standby and Wide Compatibility】 3 to 10 days using time and 30 days standby can keep you organized and productive all day. The watch is compatible with iOS 8. 0 or higher, Android 5.0 or higher smart phones

【IP67 Waterproof & 10 Days Battery Life】Our smartwatch keeps up with you even during swimming and workouts in the rain. Our magnetic charging cable ensures easy charging of your fitness tracker. A 2-3 hour charge gives you up to 10 days of battery life or 30-45 days of standby time.