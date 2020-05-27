Letter from Dunkirk soldier arrives 80 years later

The household of a soldier who died on the retreat to Dunkirk throughout World War Two have lastly obtained his final letter 80 years after he wrote it.

Pte Harry Cole, of the Suffolk Regiment, wrote the letter to his mom simply earlier than he was killed however it was by no means despatched.

It was discovered with a set of different put up by a German soldier who handed them to the British embassy in 1968.

An assistant archivist from Suffolk County Council discovered his surviving brothers after realising she lived in the identical village – Hasketon, close to Woodbridge in Suffolk.

Clemmie Cole, 87, stated: “It’s unbelievable that such a thing could happen.”