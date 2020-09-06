Letter from Africa: Why journalists in Nigeria feel under attack

image copyrightOne Voice Africa TV image caption Former cabinet minister Femi Fani-Kayode launched into a tirade against a journalist on live television

In our series of letter from African journalists, Mannir Dan Ali, former editor-in-chief of Nigeria’s Daily Trust newspaper, looks at difficulties Nigerian journalists face for simply doing their job.

In Nigeria questions are still being asked about why some public officials consider journalists to be their errand boys.

This follows the outrage that greeted a tongue-lashing one reporter received from a former government minister and member of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

It was all caught on video when Femi Fani-Kayode did not like a question he was asked by journalist Eyo Charles.