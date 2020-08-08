Letter from Africa: ‘How I helped put Gambians on Google Maps’

In our series of letters from African reporters, Sierra Leonean-Gambian author Ade Daramy discusses how he contributed in getting Gambians an address.

Last year I did a piece for the BBC about how simple was to get lost in The Gambia where really couple of streets are called.

It stimulated dynamic argument here in the little West African country and I likewise got great deals of messages on social networks from individuals stating: “It’s the same in my country.”

Some saw it as humour – as I described how bank types, for instance, had boxes huge enough for you to draw where your home was, in relation to the closest landmarks.



People typically need to draw their addresses on types in TheGambia





But it has actually taken Covid-19 to reveal us that addresses are not a cosmetic include-on …