Letsfit Smart Watch, GPS Running Watch with Blood Oxygen Monitor, Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor, Swimming Tracking Smartwatch with Pedometer, Calorie Counter for Women Men

Letsfit Smart Watch with Built-in GPS

1. Letsfit ID215G Smart Watch is compatible with iOS 9.0 / Android 4.4 or later, and Bluetooth 4.2 or later (this device is only suitable for smartphones, and is not suitable for us with PC and tablets).

2. Weather Forecast information is synced from your smartphone. Please regularly refresh to keep the weather forecast information updated.

3. 5ATM waterproof is suitable for pool swimming, as well as everyday use, but not suitable for diving, snorkeling, and is not recommended for use in hot baths.

4. Please note: After sweating, please loosen your smart watch, dry your device, and clean to prevent discomfort and ensure a better wearing experience.

5. Compatible with Google Fit: View your fitness data in graphic detail on VeryFitPro app. You can also sync your data to Google Fit, Apple Health, and Strava.

How Do I Connect My Smart Watch to My Phone?

1. Scan the QR code on our user manual to download VeryFitPro app, or search for “VeryFitPro” on Google Play or via the Apple App Store.

2. Open VeryFitPro to bind device.

3. Select “ID215G”.

4. Click on “Confirm Bind Device”.

5. Confirm on your smart watch to finish binding.

Specifications:

Model: ID215G

Compatible Application: VeryFitPro

Screen Size: 1.1 inch

Dial Diameter: 46 mm (1.81 inches)

Bluetooth Version: 4.2 or later

Working Voltage: 3.8V

Waterproof Rating: 5ATM+C12

Battery Type: Li-Battery

Battery Capacity: 260 mAh

Charging Time: 1-2 hours

Standby Time: 40 days

Working Time(Normal Use): 15 days

GPS Tracking Time: 20 hours

Package Contents:

1 x Smart Watch

1 x Charging Mount

1 x User Manual

Easy Charging, Long Battery Life: Our battery provides up to 15 days of regular device use, with 40 days of standby time, or 20 hours worth of GPS tracking on a single (2-hour) charge. And our magnetic charging mount ensures easy and fast charging.

Heart Rate Monitoring With Oxygen Saturation Monitor: Easily monitor your heart rate 24/7 and regularly measure your Blood Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) with our smart watch. Get deeper insights into your health.

Notifications & Weather Forecasting: Get call, text, SNS message notifications straight to your device with weather reports that help better schedule your day. There is also a built-in compass, with timer functions to let you keep track of time.

5ATM Waterproof, Perfect For Swimming Mode: Record all your swimming stats via our smart watch including: Lap time, SWOLF, calories burned, swimming distance and more.